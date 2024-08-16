In pictures: Excellent A-Level results celebrated at Ulidia Integrated College

The results have revealed that 96% of the college’s Year 14 students attain three or more A -Levels or equivalent.

The school has recorded “delight” after another year of superb outcomes at 6th Form with an exceptionally high number of students attaining excellent grades at A level or equivalent.

At AS level, Ulidia IC students have also continued to produce strong results with many of them significantly exceeding expectations.

Principal Michael Houston said, “Considering that we have now returned to pre Covid grade boundaries, I am extremely pleased at the excellent success our students have attained this year.

"More importantly, these results now mean secure future pathways to qualifications and careers through top universities like Queens, Ulster and beyond. It is fantastic to know our students are going on to study everything from Biomedical Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Real Estate, Psychology, Nursing, Education, Geology and Paleontology to name a few.

"I want to thank all of the staff of Ulidia Integrated College for their efforts and dedication to 6th form over the last two years. This has culminated in the students achieving yet another fantastic set of examination results that have opened further academic and career opportunities. We are immensely proud of these young people.”

He added, “Furthermore, the learning community in Carrickfergus is thriving and I wish to congratulate those students from Carrickfergus Grammar and Carrickfergus Academy who have studied one of their A Levels with us.

"They have also achieved excellent results and on behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, may I say very well done and wish all of our students every future success.”

