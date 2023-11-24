Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School have been celebrating Friendship Week in lots of fun ways.

Year 5 had a great time during Friendship Week, creating “Cards of Encouragement” for those in school who help them. They made cards and wrote messages of thanks and appreciation inside. Pupils then delivered these to a mixture of pupils and staff, to show them how thankful they are to have them.

Year 6 created a digital portrait of a friend and thought of positive traits to look for in a friend. They wrote about 'Our Companion' and thought about how they can be a good companion to others. Year 6 also focused on anti-bullying through participation in online sessions of HIP Psychology and In the Net.

In Year 7 to celebrate Kindness Day and as part of the work for Friendship Week, the children made a Kindness Wheel. Year 7 discussed the different ways in which they could be kind to themselves, their siblings, peers, friends, parents and in their communities.

Other activities completed by the class during the week included making a Friendship Garden and a Garden of Respect. The children also had opportunities to think about what makes a good friend through completion of a Friendship Tree Map and Circle Time activities.

