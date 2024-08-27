A school spokesperson said: “Many students achieved commendable across a wide range of subjects and qualifications which suit every learning type and allow all children to achieve exam success.

"Because of hard work from both pupils and staff, this September, yet again, North Coast Integrated College is looking forward to welcoming many Year 13 students to its well established and thriving sixth form.

"Many of these students will be continuing from year 12 at NCIC and others will transfer. All will be able to look forward to a great range of courses on offer, which can be chosen to suit their individual needs and future career aspirations; all this within the environment of an inclusive and supportive integrated ethos.”

Mrs Passmore thanked all staff members who worked tirelessly to allow all pupils to reach their full potential. She said: “It is the positive relationships between all staff, pupils and parents which make an important contribution to such success.”

Mrs Passmore, along with all staff at the College congratulated the students once again on their achievements: “We are proud of our students and the young adults that they have become.

"They have shown resilience and care for everyone in our community. There are many pathways to success. We as a school community wish everyone well and look forward to their continued success in the future.”

1 . EDUCATION Daniel and Shane receiving GCSE results at North Coast Integrated College. Photo: NCIC

2 . EDUCATION Roary Friel receiving GCSE results at North Coast Integrated College. Photo: NCIC

3 . EDUCATION Shannon Campbell receiving GCSE results at North Coast Integrated College, pictured with her proud parents. Photo: NCIC

4 . EDUCATION Ryan Keating receiving GCSE results at North Coast Integrated College. Photo: NCIC