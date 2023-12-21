In pictures: Graduates from South West College celebrate their achievements at the annual graduation ceremony

Higher Education students from South West College recently joined with family and friends to celebrate their efforts and academic achievements at the annual graduation ceremonies held at The Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

The graduation ceremonies recognised and honoured the hard work and dedication of the ‘Class of 2023’ to a congregation of over 600 family, friends and tutors and featured addresses from College Chief Executive and Principal, Celine McCartan, Dr Nicholas O’Shiel Governing Body Chair, Padraig McNamee, Director of Curriculum, and guest speaker originally from Sion Mills Peter Boyle, CEO of Argento who captivated the audience with his extraordinary journey to success.

Congratulating students on their achievements, Celine McCartan, College Principal and Chief Executive said: “Graduation day is always a memorable occasion and an important milestone for our students. It is an opportunity to reflect upon their individual achievements, the knowledge gained, friendships made, and experiences shared. It is a proud day not only for the students, but their families, friends, colleagues, and the staff of South West College who have helped guide them to this point.

"I am delighted that the College is able to offer unique higher-level qualifications which have been developed to support local business. We know from our many industry partners that South West College students have the skills and qualifications they need to build successful careers. I congratulate each one of our graduates on their efforts and wish them every success for the future. I know they will do South West College proud and be strong ambassadors for the college.”

During the ceremony, Brian McIlduff, Head of Quality, announced the names of the graduates, with certificates presented by Celine McCartan. Certificates were presented in subjects ranging from Automotive, Engineering, Construction, Counselling, Media and Business Management. Over thirty special ‘Student of the Year’ awards were also presented by Dr Nicholas O’Shiel to graduates who have achieved outstanding success in their various disciplines, while a student vote of thanks was delivered by Conor Gallagher from Enniskillen, who graduated with a Foundation Degree in Visual Media Arts Film and Barry Donnelly from Dungiven, who graduated with a BEng (Hons) in Building Services with Sustainable Energy.

1 . Celebrating success South West College (SWC) Omagh campus graduate Emily Patterson from Cookstown with her Mum and Dad, celebrating her achievements on the Accounting Technicians Ireland Level 5 Diploma for Accounting Technicians. Photo: SWC

2 . Toasting success! South West College (SWC) Dungannon campus graduate Jessica McVey from Moortown with her Dad, celebrating her achievements on the CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management. Photo: SWC

3 . Construction graduates South West College (SWC) graduates from left are Shannon Conway from Greencastle and Anna Maguire from Trillick, celebrating their achievements on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Construction Engineering with Surveying. Photo: SWC

4 . Hats off to success South West College graduates celebrating from left are: Jamie David Pierce from Dungannon (Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing), Beth Mc Clean from Maghera (Open University BSc (Hons) Computing Science), John McCourt from Armagh (Foundation Degree in Transport and Supply Chain Management), Aimee Junk from Cookstown (Open University BSc (Hons) Computing Science) and Emma Conlon from Galbally (Ulster University Foundation Degree in Engineering.) Photo: SWC