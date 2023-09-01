Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Alesha Kidd (10) and Joshua Kidd (9) are in P7 and P6 at Carrickfergus Model Primary School.Alesha Kidd (10) and Joshua Kidd (9) are in P7 and P6 at Carrickfergus Model Primary School.
Alesha Kidd (10) and Joshua Kidd (9) are in P7 and P6 at Carrickfergus Model Primary School.

In pictures: happy faces on first day of school

The new school year has started this week for many pupils across Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:34 BST

Some children are returning to school, while others are just starting out in Primary 1. It’s also a special time for other students who are starting Year 8.

Parents from across the province have been contacting Northern Ireland World with pictures of their little ones as they prepare to start the new term.

Check out these smiling faces from across east Antrim, Newtownabbey, Portstewart and Lisburn.

Harry Smith (5) is P2 at Linn Primary School.

1. First day of term

Harry Smith (5) is P2 at Linn Primary School. Photo: Contributed

Alexander Steele (9) is P6 at St. MacNissi’s Primary School in Larne.

2. First day of term

Alexander Steele (9) is P6 at St. MacNissi’s Primary School in Larne. Photo: Contributed

Anna Steele (4) is Primary 1 at St.MacNissi’s.

3. First day at school

Anna Steele (4) is Primary 1 at St.MacNissi’s. Photo: Contributed

Leo Shaw is P1 at Cairncastle Primary.

4. First day at school

Leo Shaw is P1 at Cairncastle Primary. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ParentsNorthern IrelandAntrimNewtownabbeyLisburn