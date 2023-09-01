In pictures: happy faces on first day of school
The new school year has started this week for many pupils across Northern Ireland.
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Some children are returning to school, while others are just starting out in Primary 1. It’s also a special time for other students who are starting Year 8.
Parents from across the province have been contacting Northern Ireland World with pictures of their little ones as they prepare to start the new term.
Check out these smiling faces from across east Antrim, Newtownabbey, Portstewart and Lisburn.
