In pictures: hard work pays off for Larne High School pupils on A-Level results day

For another year more than 70% of pupils achieved the department of Education’s key measure of gaining three A Level grades or equivalent at A*-C. The total number of grades in the range A*-C was over 90% of the total entry for the year. These excellent outcomes have set many of our young people on the road to employment or to further study at University.

One of the most exciting statistics for the school was that more than 50% of the grades achieved were in the range A*-A. The media have reported that grades have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, but the standard at Larne High School remains well above the Northern Ireland and UK averages where around 28% of pupils achieve in the range A*-A.

There are also some notable performances from individual pupils. Keira Blair achieved straight A* grades with Goerge Ross and Iona McKay achieving A*A*A. Four pupils, Zach Carmichael, Joel Given, Andrew McBride and Harlem Todd achieved one A* and two As with Jay Black, Joel Dines, Sam Wylie, Andrew Russell and Andrew Toping achieving three A grades. This year’s top achiever at A Level is Ruby Starrett who has achieved an outstanding 5 A* grades and 1 A.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid, congratulated all the students on their excellent performances and wished the young people well as they move to the next stage in their careers, be it employment or university study.

Dr Reid said: “These results bear testimony to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and the staff who teach them and support them in so many other ways.

“Larne High School continues to offer high quality education to pupils regardless of their academic ability from across Mid and East Antrim, and the results demonstrate how well the young people who come through the doors of the school can do.

"While it is always nice to see the top grades and highest levels of attainment from many pupils, we should also remember that pupils who have not scored A grades have also done extremely well. For many of these pupils B and C grades will be the result of endless hard work and commitment, and these pupils also deserve a lot of credit for what they have achieved.

"It is also really encouraging for us to see so many pupils who have been supported through the Special Needs provision in the school among those who have achieved excellent results. We look forward to following all of our young people as they progress in their careers and wish them well for ongoing future success.”

1 . Results day Ruby Starrett achieved 5A* and 1A and is now going to Queens University to study Music Photo: Larne High School

2 . Results day Aaron McNeilly, Daniel Nicholson, Andrew Topping, Peter Reid, Curtis Ferguson, Ryan McNeill looking happy with their grades. Photo: Larne High School

3 . Results day Iona McKay, Jessica Wood and Keira Blair are all smiles after picking up their grades. Photo: Larne High School

4 . Results day Happy with their grades are Ellie Clements, Maya Niblock, Rian Henderson, Maddison Weir, Chloe Marcus, Chaela Leonard and Lino Holde. Photo: Larne High School