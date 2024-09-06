IN PICTURES: How cute are these little ones starting Primary One!

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:28 BST
It’s always a big day for the whole family – the first day of primary school.

And don’t we all just love seeing the photos of the little ones heading off on their first day – all looking spick and span, with schoolbags as big as they are!

Here’s a selection of some of your photos...

Ronan with his 'bestie' Bert.

Ronan with his 'bestie' Bert. Photo: NI WORLD

Willow all set for school.

Willow all set for school. Photo: NI WORLD

Amelia setting off on her first day at school.

Amelia setting off on her first day at school. Photo: NI WORLD

Twins Corey and Madison looking smart on their first day at school.

Twins Corey and Madison looking smart on their first day at school. Photo: NI WORLD

