And don’t we all just love seeing the photos of the little ones heading off on their first day – all looking spick and span, with schoolbags as big as they are!
Here’s a selection of some of your photos...
1 / 3
And don’t we all just love seeing the photos of the little ones heading off on their first day – all looking spick and span, with schoolbags as big as they are!
Here’s a selection of some of your photos...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.