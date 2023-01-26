Dominican College in Portstewart was delighted to welcome more than 700 visitors this year to their Open Night and Morning.

A school spokesperson said: “Overall feedback from parents was even more positive than usual; they complimented the warm, pastoral ethos of the school, the positive relationships between pupils and staff and most of all, the confidence and eloquence of our Year 8 pupils.

"Parents also had the opportunity to hear directly from both the Head Boy Joseph Mooney and the Head Girl Mollie Byrne as they outlined all the ways that they have prospered and progressed in their seven years at Dominican College.

"They also heard from Maggie and Oscar, two of our new Year 8 pupils, who reflected on how much they have grown within a much shorter Dominican journey as they make the successful transition from primary school to Year 8 life with all its variety, opportunities and challenges."

School Principal, Mr Lynch, followed this with an address focusing on the values of having a Dominican education.

“This is an exciting time in Dominican College. We have been granted £4m to enhance our current accommodation,” said Mr Lynch.

"This work will begin very soon. The two-storey building will ensure we can provide state of the art learning facilities Art, Drama and Music suites will be a major part of this new

facility.”

Following the principal’s address Parents and pupils were then afforded the opportunity to tour the school and to see as many areas of the curriculum as possible.

1 . EDUCATION Dominican College Portstewart held an Open Morning and Evening Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . EDUCATION A trumpet performance during Dominican College Portstewart Open Morning and Evening Photo: S Photo Sales

3 . EDUCATION School principal Gerry Lynch at Dominican College Portstewart Open Morning and Evening Photo: S Photo Sales

4 . EDUCATION Some of the musicians at Dominican College Photo: S Photo Sales