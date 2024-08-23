In pictures: Joy and pride at Craigavon Senior High School GCSE exam results

After months of dedication, resilience, and hard work, the students have achieved exceptional success, making their school and community proud.

Ruth Harkness, the school's Principal, expressed her joy and pride in the students' achievements.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted with this year's results. It's incredibly rewarding to see our students' succeed in such a positive way, and to know that they are now ready to embark on the next exciting stage of their lives."

The results come as a testament to the hard work and collaboration between students, teachers, and parents. Throughout the academic year, teachers have gone above and beyond to support their students, providing guidance and encouragement even through challenging times. Parents, too, have played a crucial role, offering unwavering support at home.

Ms Harkness emphasised that the success of the students extends beyond just grades.

She said: "While these results are fantastic, what's most important is that our students have grown in confidence, developed a love for learning, and are now ready to face the future with optimism and determination.”

There are many notable successes this year, but special mention must go to: Naomi Blair 2A*, 5A, 1B; Ellie Moore 1A*, 4A, 3B; Noemi Panucza 1A*, 4A, 3B; Rachel Warnock 1A*, 4A, 1B, 1C*; Zara Stewart 1A*, 3A, 3B, 1C*; Celine-Maria Corhea 1A*, 3A, 2B, 2C*; Cindy Phun 4A, 3B, 1C*; Daniel Beattie 4A, 2B, 2C*; Carla Coulter 1A*, 1A, 6B; Victoria White 1A*, 2A, 3B, 2C*; Jordan Moore 1A*, 1A, 3B, 3C*; Troy Stock 2A, 5B, 1C*; Libby McKillop 4A, 3B, 1C*; Isla Logan 2A, 6B; Callum Snodgrass 1A, 4B, 2C*, 1C; Nathan Clarke 1A, 3B, 3C*, 1C; Sophie Green 1A, 3B,3C*, 1C; Nat Passapan 1A, 4B, 1C*,2C.

1 . Results day Ms Harkness and Mrs Brown with overall top performers. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

2 . Results day Ms Harkness congratulating year 12 students on their excellent GCSE results . Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

3 . Results day Mrs Megaw with Isobella Briggs and Jessica Winton. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School

4 . Results day Rachel Conn and her mum looking pleased with her exam results. Photo: Craigavon Senior High School