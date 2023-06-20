Register
Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy, is pictured with Head of Art & Design, Mr David McDowell; Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Mrs Ann Tate; and College Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth at ICD’s Creative Showcase 2023. Credit: Ita DarraghChair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy, is pictured with Head of Art & Design, Mr David McDowell; Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Mrs Ann Tate; and College Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth at ICD’s Creative Showcase 2023. Credit: Ita Darragh
In pictures: Large numbers attend Creative Showcase at Integrated College Dungannon

GCSE, AS and A’ Level students at Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) were joined by the Chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy, at the College, for a Creative Showcase of their Art & Design, Moving Image Arts and Photography.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

Mr Molloy was welcomed to the College by Chair of the Board of Governors, Mrs Ann Tate and College Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth. They were then joined by Mr David McDowell, Head of Art & Moving Image Arts, who led a tour of the exhibition for Mr Molloy explaining the skills, techniques, and concepts adopted to create the pieces exhibited.

Alongside the many stands, displays and easels of A’ Level and AS Level Art & Design and GCSE Photography, 17 short films, produced by the GCSE, AS and A’ Level Moving Image Arts students, were premiered.

Large numbers attended the event, throughout the evening, including local artists and photographers, teachers from other post-primary schools, parents, former students, current students, and other invited guests.

