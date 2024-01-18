The annual Open Day at Loreto College Coleraine on January 13 drew a large number of prospective students and their parents from throughout the College’s extensive catchment area.

Following an address by College Principal Mr Stephen Gallagher, Primary 6 and 7 students and their parents, as well as prospective sixth formers, were given the opportunity to explore the school, benefiting from the experience of members of the teaching staff and a number of current Loreto students – from both Junior and Senior years – in order to form an accurate picture of what life as a Loreto student entails.

Visitors to the College were treated to a variety of stimulating displays, from performances by the traditional Irish group and the singing ensembles, meeting a variety of characters from Literature in the English room and displays of talent by Drama students, to “hands-on” contact in Computer Studies, Science and Technology.

For some the highlight of the morning was a visit to the College’s state of the art Sports Hall and Technology Suite. Others were delighted by the cookery demonstration in the College’s Home Economics department – especially as many of the culinary treats on show could be sampled! Visitors also had the opportunity to visit the College’s Pastoral Centre as well as the school canteen, the Café Lorette, for refreshments, and to find out some of the College’s exciting plans for the years ahead.

Stephen Gallagher, Principal, said: “On our Open Day, we were keen to stress that a whole range of opportunities is open to any student who applies for a place at Loreto College. We are well equipped to offer all our students the possibility of excellence in a whole range of academic and extra-curricular areas. The students who helped to introduce our school to visitors on Open Day are themselves a fine example of the ethos of hard work, excellence and community spirit which makes Loreto College unique.”

With all academic departments and many extra-curricular activities represented during the Open Day, the event was a very successful one, building on the College’s links with the local community and encouraging many young people to apply for a place in the Year 8 Class of 2024 and 202

