In pictures: Larne Grammar School pupils celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE results

Following on from last week’s success at ‘A’ Level, staff at Larne Grammar School were excited to welcome pupils and their parents into the Assembly Hall to receive their GCSE results and celebrate their achievements.

Larne Grammar School are proud to report on an outstanding set of GCSE results; of which performance at every key measure will be above (or well above) the NI Grammar School Average.

96.5% of Year 12 pupils gained at least 7 A*-C grades (including English & Mathematics) with over two thirds of the cohort achieving 7 A*-Bs (including English and Maths). Forty-four pupils achieved at least 8 A grades with thirty-one being awarded straight A*/A grades.

Top achiever was Sadie McClelland, who gained an incredible 9 A*s and 1 A grade.

Ava Agnew, Andrew Brownlees, Tyler Campbell, Georgia Lilley, Livia Whelan, Becky Woodside and Harry Woodside all achieved 8 A*s and 2 As.

Two pupils – Bella McClelland and Georgia Pollard – were awarded 7 A*s and 3 As.

Anna McRoberts and Sam O’Neill gained 6 A*s and 4 As. Zara Campbell, Molly Kidd and Josh Parker received 5 A*s and 5 As, Carly Russell 4 A*s and 6 As and Evie Stirling 3 A*s and 7 As.

A further fourteen pupils; Dallan Bell, Samantha Braniff, Grace Carlin, Ruby Corry, Grace Gardiner, Abbie Hawthorn, Connie Holmes, Charlotte Lyle, Luke Marcus, Mia McToal, Ruby Moore, Anna Montgomery, Emily Scott and Emily Thompson; were awarded straight A*/A grades.

Commenting on these results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar School expressed his delight in the performance of his pupils:

“2023-24 has been another very successful year in Larne Grammar School culminating in the publication of the ‘A’ Level results last week and these outstanding GCSE results today.

I am so pleased for all of our pupils and their teachers. To have achieved these superb results, in the year that CCEA has returned GCSE outcomes to pre-pandemic levels, is a significant achievement by all concerned. Larne Grammar School continues to deliver the highest quality educational experience for the young people of Mid and East Antrim. We are proud of our students and are delighted by their success. Congratulations to them all.

We look forward to celebrating these results with our pupils over the course of the next couple of days before the hard work starts again at the beginning of a new school year.”

