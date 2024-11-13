Limavady High School’s principal Darren Mornin announced that Air Ambulance was to be the chosen charity – a deicison which resonated deeply with many of the school community, particularly current students Harry and Ellie Smyth and their mother, Caroline.

Following the tragic loss of their father in a road traffic accident in 2019, the Smyth family has passionately advocated for this vital service, honouring the support they received during an incredibly tough time.

In light of this heartfelt connection, Mr Mornin set an ambitious fundraising target of £35,000, aiming to cover the cost of the Air Ambulance for a whole school week. The school community, including every form class and staff member, united with spirit and determination to embark on this challenging fundraising adventure.

Mr Mornin said: “It was amazing to see how the LHS family rallied behind this very worthwhile cause. I am so proud of everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts.”

By Christmas, the fundraising efforts had reached £10,000. Among the highlights were the incredible £843 raised by Mr. Caskey's class, 9F, through their handcrafted Christmas Craft hamper, and the excitement of Charley Smithson winning a PS5 in the much-anticipated Christmas draw.

As the New Year dawned, the fundraising continued with a £10 draw in February, which brought in over £3,000. Teacher Mrs. McDonald ended up winning the top cash prize of £500, adding to the celebratory spirit.

The local community rallied around the cause with incredible generosity. Roy Nutt raised a jaw-dropping £3,400 at the National Tyre Distributions Association dinner, and Karen Brown, the grandmother of student Abbi Brown, made a splendid £1,000 donation instead of birthday presents for her 60th.

In-school fundraisers kept the momentum going – charity netball tournament led by Mrs. Bingham, a delightful Easter hamper created by Mrs. Quigg, Ms. McCloskey, and 8R, and Mr. O’Doherty’s energetic participation in the Walled City 10K, supported by Form Class 8T.

Ice Pop Fridays, organised by Mrs. Patton and her amazing helpers, brought sweet treats to the mix, while Mrs. Maguire and Mrs. Watkin hosted an exciting darts competition.

The school’s PTA played a pivotal role by orchestrating a lively Blue Lamp Disco and a school colour run, with memorable moments like the slip and slide and David Ujuanbi’s epic belly flop!

Throughout the year, individual pupils shone brightly in their efforts. Year 10's Harry Caskey orchestrated his own "guess the sweets in the jar" competition, raising an impressive £1,250, while Year 12's Lily Thompson tackled a grueling 24-hour challenge that included a 22-mile cycle, an overnight hike, and another 28-mile cycle, all with her mother Amanda and family friend Heather Nicholl. Together, they completed this incredible feat in just 18 hours, raising a jaw-dropping £2,950 for Air Ambulance NI.

The fundraising extravaganza culminated in the spectacular "LHS May Ball" held at the Roe Park Resort, where nearly 200 guests were welcomed, including inspiring speakers Harry Smyth, a current Year 11 pupil, and the former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Steven Callaghan. The evening featured a raffle and auction with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses and generous friends of the school.

Mr Mornin took the stage to share an inspiring overview of the fundraising year and extend heartfelt gratitude to everyone – pupils, staff, parents, and the entire local community – who came together to surpass their fundraising goal. The grand total donated to Air Ambulance NI was an incredible £60,000 (including Gift Aid).

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “What the students, staff, and wider community have accomplished in the past year is truly remarkable. They raised enough funds to support almost nine days of this lifesaving service, which is truly special.

"There was an array of activities throughout the year, including netball and hyrox events, bake sales, and color runs, allowing everyone to get involved. This incredible achievement really demonstrates the power of teamwork and community spirit.

"We are absolutely blown away by the support from the school and were delighted to welcome several students and staff to our base on October 25 to witness firsthand how their fundraising will make a difference. On behalf of everyone at Air Ambulance NI, thank you so much for helping to save lives.”

1 . NEWS Staff and students from Limavady High School pictured with members of the Air Ambulance NI HEMS crew at their base. Photo: AANI

2 . NEWS Limavady High School raised an incredible £60,000 for Air Ambulance NI thanks to a year of fundraising events. Photo: AANI

3 . NEWS Kevin O’Neill, Ellie Smyth, Mr Ian Crowe MBE, Darren Mornin, Briege Mulholland with a cheque for £60,000. Photo: AANI

4 . NEWS Limavady High School raised an incredible £60,000 for Air Ambulance NI thanks to a year of fundraising events. Photo: AANI