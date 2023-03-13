Students from Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady were among a group of just 24 teenagers from all over Ireland to be presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificates at the European Parliament’s offices in Dublin recently.

The competition, which is one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running youth projects, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is run in conjunction with the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin and Euroscola in Strasbourg.

Caitlyn Bullock, who is a student at Loreto College Coleraine, Hannah McDonald who is a student at Limavady High School and Hannah Scott who is a pupil at Dalriada School in Ballymoney, received their certificates from Rotary Ireland District Governor Captain Sean Fitzgerald and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs at the European Parliament’s office in Ireland.

During the six day all expenses paid trip the competition winners visited Belfast City Hall where they met Lord Mayor Tina Black and Stormont where they met and chatted with politicians from various parties.

Dalriada student Hannah Scott receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

Then it was onto Europe House in Dublin where they were presented with their certificates before a trip to Dail Eireann where they met the Minister for Education Norma Foley and several TDs.

They then flew to Frankfurt for a two-day visit to Strasbourg. After being formally welcomed by the President of the European Parliament, Robert Metsola, the students took part in an interactive workshop which allowed them to discuss and vote on amendments to an EU proposal on climate action targets. The students also enjoyed a walking tour of Strasbourg, met students from a host of other countries before enjoying some retail therapy!

Caitlyn Bullock plays netball for her school’s senior team and is a member of the justice league. She also plays Gaelic football and helps train youngsters at her club Eoghan Rua.

She said: “I have learned so much about myself, my country and about embracing the opportunities of the wider world. I have also learnt what it means to be a Rotarian and the amazing work they do. The highlight of my week was experiencing Strasbourg for the first time alongside friends I had made. And the craic throughout was pretty good too!”

Loreto College student Caitlyn Bullock receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

Hannah McDonald who volunteers at her school’s youth club said: “I learned that governmental processes at all levels are more similar than one would think and I also learned how effective teamwork can be when it comes to debating issues. I really enjoyed spending time with my fellow students in each city whether at dinner or working on politics in groups. Everyone should absolutely go for this competition, even if you have a small interest.”

Hannah Scott, a keen debater who is heavily involved in student councils and Shared Education Councils was hoping to gain experience, meet new people and develop confidence.

“I greatly appreciated the chance to learn from others from all over the island. I definitely learned the importance of fellowship and cooperation. I would highly recommend this competition to anyone interested in the future of society. It was an amazing and unique opportunity that everyone got to take part in. And the post Euroscola celebrations which included shopping and a nice Chinese was one of the highlights!”

Limavady High School student Hannah McDonald receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

Three students from Co. Derry / Londonderry, Caitlyn Bullock, Aoife Campbell and Hannah McDonald pictured receiving their Rotary Youth Leadership Development awards from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

