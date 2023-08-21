Loreto College has been celebrating the outstanding results gained by its final year students - the class of 2023 - this week.

An impressive total of 21% of students achieved three A grades or better. Four students, Sorcha Doherty, Michael McAtamney, Grace McClements, and Sean McKelvey scored a three A* grades, with Eva McBride achieving four A grades. Other top achievers included Ellie Dillon and Eilis Mullan who each obtained two A* and one A grades, while Sarah Casson, Niamh McGarry and Edward Mulholland scored one A* and two A grades.

In the year group as a whole, 83% of pupils obtained 3 Grades A* to C at A level and 71% of all grades obtained were A*, A or Bs. The Loreto class of 2023 will now embark on a wide range of new courses and take up new challenges, with the vast majority of the students getting into their chosen courses.

Mr Stephen Gallagher, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated the students on their highly impressive results, commending them on their determination and resilience through the two exceptionally challenging years of their A Level studies. Mr Gallagher also paid tribute to the teaching staff of the College, who had guided the students through the two-year A Level courses and advised them on their next steps.

"We wish all our Year 14 students the very best in their new challenges and opportunities,” Mr Gallagher concluded. “They fully deserve these outstanding grades, and we know that they will continue to succeed and flourish in the next stages of their journeys.”

1 . Education Loreto College student Sean McKelvey, who scored an impressive three A* grades in his A Level examinations. Photo: Loreto Collee

2 . Education Some of the top A Level achievers at Loreto College. Photo: Loreto College

3 . Education Some of the Loreto College top achievers at A Level, with Vice Principals Mrs Pepin and Mrs McCarry. Photo: Loreto College