Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Loreto College student Sorcha Doherty, who scored a wonderful three A* grades in her A Level examinations.Loreto College student Sorcha Doherty, who scored a wonderful three A* grades in her A Level examinations.
Loreto College student Sorcha Doherty, who scored a wonderful three A* grades in her A Level examinations.

In pictures: Loreto celebrates 'outstanding results' gained by its final year students

Loreto College has been celebrating the outstanding results gained by its final year students - the class of 2023 - this week.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:36 BST

An impressive total of 21% of students achieved three A grades or better. Four students, Sorcha Doherty, Michael McAtamney, Grace McClements, and Sean McKelvey scored a three A* grades, with Eva McBride achieving four A grades. Other top achievers included Ellie Dillon and Eilis Mullan who each obtained two A* and one A grades, while Sarah Casson, Niamh McGarry and Edward Mulholland scored one A* and two A grades.

In the year group as a whole, 83% of pupils obtained 3 Grades A* to C at A level and 71% of all grades obtained were A*, A or Bs. The Loreto class of 2023 will now embark on a wide range of new courses and take up new challenges, with the vast majority of the students getting into their chosen courses.

Mr Stephen Gallagher, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated the students on their highly impressive results, commending them on their determination and resilience through the two exceptionally challenging years of their A Level studies. Mr Gallagher also paid tribute to the teaching staff of the College, who had guided the students through the two-year A Level courses and advised them on their next steps.

"We wish all our Year 14 students the very best in their new challenges and opportunities,” Mr Gallagher concluded. “They fully deserve these outstanding grades, and we know that they will continue to succeed and flourish in the next stages of their journeys.”

Loreto College student Sean McKelvey, who scored an impressive three A* grades in his A Level examinations.

1. Education

Loreto College student Sean McKelvey, who scored an impressive three A* grades in his A Level examinations. Photo: Loreto Collee

Some of the top A Level achievers at Loreto College.

2. Education

Some of the top A Level achievers at Loreto College. Photo: Loreto College

Some of the Loreto College top achievers at A Level, with Vice Principals Mrs Pepin and Mrs McCarry.

3. Education

Some of the Loreto College top achievers at A Level, with Vice Principals Mrs Pepin and Mrs McCarry. Photo: Loreto College

Loreto College student Michael McAtamney, who scored a magnificent three A* grades in his A Level examinations.

4. Education

Loreto College student Michael McAtamney, who scored a magnificent three A* grades in his A Level examinations. Photo: Loreto College

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page