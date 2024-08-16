Three students achieved four A grades or better. Eleven students achieved three straight As or better. One student, Sean Faulkner, who is Loreto College’s Head Boy, managed to achieved three A* grades, whilst Emily Allen achieved an A* and three grade As in her four A level subjects.

Sean is off to study Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, whilst Emily hopes to study English at either Cambridge or St. Andrew’s.

Other top achievers this year include: Maitiu Egan 4 grade As; Dominik Wolski 4 grade As; Ethan McCrudden 2 A*s and an A; John Carey 1A* and 2 As; Ronan Dempsey 1A* and 2 As; Aislinn Moore 1A* and 2 As; Aaron Owens 1A* and 2 As; James Francis Burns 3 grade As; Caoimhe McGarry 3 grade As.

A further ten students achieved at least two grade As and a B. In the year group as a whole, 74 students obtained 3 A level grades A* to C and 60% of all grades obtained were A*, A or Bs.

The Loreto class of 2024 will now embark on a wide range of new courses and take up new challenges, with all but a few students getting into their chosen courses at this stage.

Stephen Gallagher, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated the students on their highly impressive results, commending them on their determination and resilience through the uncertainty of the COVID years followed by the two exceptionally challenging years of their A Level studies.

Mr Gallagher also paid tribute to the teaching and support staff of the College, who had guided the students through the two-year A Level courses and advised them on their next steps.

"We wish all our Year 14 students the very best in their new challenges and opportunities. They fully deserve these outstanding grades, and we know that they will continue to succeed and flourish in the next stages of their journeys,” Mr Gallagher concluded.

