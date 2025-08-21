Excitement filled the air as students gathered at the College to open their eagerly awaited results. Of all students in the year group, 96% achieved an amazing five or more A*-C grades, with 86% attaining seven or more.

Among the top performers, Aoife Dempsey earned an exceptional ten A* grades, while Joshua Young secured an equally impressive nine A* and two A grades.

Nine students accomplished the outstanding achievement of ten A grades or better. In addition to Aoife and Joshua, they included: Eoghan Black, Erin O’Reilly, Mary Mullan, Conor McGilligan, Rose McIntyre, James McNicholl and Hannah Scott.

26 students received six A grades or better, collectively earning an inspiring 66 A* grades and 149 A grades across all subjects.

Mr. Gallagher, Principal, commented, "This year’s GCSE results are fantastic, and I am so pleased that the hard work and determination of all our wonderful students have been rewarded. These results are even better than those attained last year and prior to Covid. They also reflect the expertise and vast experience of the College’s teaching staff.”

“We are exceptionally proud of all our GCSE students. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off. I want to thank their families, and our dedicated staff for their unwavering support. These young people have very bright futures ahead, and we look forward to welcoming many of them back to Loreto for their A Level studies. For those continuing their studies elsewhere, we wish them every success in their future endeavours."

As they prepare for the next chapter in their academic journey, Loreto’s Year 12 students have much to celebrate. The future is indeed bright for these exceptional young individuals.

Picture credit: Loreto College Coleraine

1 . Exam success Joshua Young accomplished an amazing 9 A* grades and 2 A grades. Photo: Submitted

2 . Exam success Vice Principal, Mrs Pepin, celebrates with her daughter Isla. Photo: Submitted

3 . Exam success Celebrating Loreto College's wonderful top performers. Photo: Submitted

4 . Exam success Principal, Mr Gallagher, congratulates Zuzanna on her fantastic results. Photo: Submitted