The college saw 98.3 per cent of pupils achieve at least 7 A*-C grades including English and Maths with 40 per cent of all grades at A*-A and almost three quarters of all grades being A*-B.

Headmaster Kyle McCallan commented: “We are absolutely thrilled. Following on from the wonderful grades achieved at A Level and AS Level, our Year 12’s have, once again, excelled in their GCSEs.

"These results are set against the backdrop of a much-publicised return to pre-pandemic levels of attainment and the widespread expectation that there would be potential for a drop in performance back to 2019 levels. I am delighted to be able to report that this has not been the case for our young people, who today have reaped the rewards for the hard work, resilience and determination that they have shown over the last few years.”

Carrying on the school’s proud tradition of academic excellence, 22 extremely gifted pupils achieved at least 8A* or A grades in their exams.

The following pupils were awarded 11 straight A*/A grades: Alfie Speer (King’s Park PS), Andrew Kinnen (Donacloney PS), Catherine Walsh (Meadow Bridge PS), Aimee Brown (Kings Park PS) and Daniel Emerson (Waringstown PS).

A further six pupils secured 10 straight A*/A grades: Grace Cochrane (King’s Park PS), Luba Skotarczyk (Dickson PS), Oliwier Gabacki (King’s Park PS), Mollie Savage (Waringstown PS), Phoebe Baxter (Waringstown PS) and Ashton Walker (King’s Park PS).

Dale Allen (Waringstown PS), Lilien Schumann (King’s Park PS), Chloe Gordon (King’s Park PS), Reuben Garvie (King’s Park PS) and Jude Wilson (Carrick PS) all recorded nine A*/A grades.

Pupils achieving eight A*/A grades were: Igor Juszczak (St. Francis PS), Michaela Poots (Rowandale Integrated PS), Dylan Crooks (King’s Park PS), Lewis Crooks (King’s Park PS), Maggie Lappin (Waringstown PS) and Benjamin Wells (Waringstown PS).

Mr McCallan added :”The performance of this year group is further testament to the work our outstanding teaching and non-teaching staff who, alongside our ever- supportive parents provide the care and support that ensures our pupils reach their potential. These results are the ideal foundations for the transition to A level study and with the number of pupils studying in the sixth form at the college continuing to grow year on year, this all bodes well for the future of Lurgan College.”

1 . Results day There was lots of excitement on GCSE results day at Lurgan College. Photo: Lurgan College

2 . Results day College pupils who achieved nine A*/A grades. Photo: Lurgan College

3 . Results day Some of the Lurgan College pupils who achieved eight A*/A grades in their GCSE exams. Photo: Lurgan College

4 . Results day Headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan congratulates Catherine Walsh, Aimee Brown, Andrew Kinnen, Alfie Speer and Daniel Emerson who each achieved 11 A*/A grades in their GCSE exams. Photo: Lurgan College