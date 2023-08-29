Parents, staff and pupils at Magherafelt High School celebrated with the students as they received their well deserved A level results.

"We as a school are incredibly proud of these young people for their outstanding A Level achievements and for striving for success despite the impact of Covid upon their Key Stage 4 and 5 studies," said Principal Mrs Grace Anderson.

"We will never underestimate the challenges you faced and the personal battles many of you fought, just to be the best you could be.

"We would also like to thank the parents in supporting their young people right until the end of this chapter of their lives. It has been such a pleasure to work in partnership with you all and we hope you are as proud of your children as we are.

"Thank you also to the teachers and support staff at MHS and in our partner schools across the learning partnership who have shown dedication and professionalism ensuring that our students flourish no matter what. We wish each and everyone every blessing as they continue their journey through life."

1 . Students celebrating A Level success One of the top achievers at A and AS Level at Magherafelt High School. Photo: Magherafelt High School

2 . Students celebrating A Level success Students meet to discuss their A Level results at Magherafelt High. Photo: Magherafelt High School

3 . Students celebrate exam success Smiles from these three happy students on results day. Photo: Magherafelt High School

4 . Enjoying A Level success A smile for the camera on A Level results day! Photo: Magherafelt High School