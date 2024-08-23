The outstanding results include 99% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades and 79% of pupils achieving 5 A*-C grades including English and Maths. 91% of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-Cgrades.

Commenting on the results, Principal, Mrs Heron, expressed her delight in the high performance of the year group who have achieved wonderful results.

She said: “Strong qualifications in both English, Mathematics and other subjects provide pupils with the skills they need to progress onto A level, the world of work, apprenticeships, or their chosen course at further education. These results open many doors and provide fantastic options to our pupils.”

The following departments have seen their pupils perform at an exceptionally high level: in Further Maths, Religious Studies and Technology & Design 100% of pupils were awarded

A*-C grades.

There were many individual success stories including Finbar McCloskey with 8 A*/A grades, Tristan Kukura with 7 A*/A grades and Rebecca Doole, Brooke Paterson and Lucas Ross Hamilton each receiving 6 A*/A’s amongst other grades.

Reflecting on the outstanding success, the Principal continued: ‘We are delighted with our pupils’ results today, which are reflective of their talents and hard work. I am incredibly proud of our pupils and delighted to see how successful they have been. I want to say a special thanks to all our staff at Sperrin, both teaching and non-teaching, who, year after year work tirelessly and utilize their amazing expertise to ensure our pupils reach their full potential. The school continues to thrive; it is a pleasure to work in such a superb institution and to see the ongoing success.”

Mrs Heron also thanked all the parents and the families of Sperrin pupils whose invaluable support and work with the school ensures this high achievement. This partnership will continue as the majority of our young people progress onto Sixth Form.

The school will celebrate Individual pupil achievement during the annual speech and prize night on Thursday, September 5, with past pupil Lee Costello as guest of honour.

