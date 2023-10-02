Register
Music awards with Mr Devlin and Mrs McCann- Katherine, Annie, Dara, Kathleen, Rachel abd Anna.Music awards with Mr Devlin and Mrs McCann- Katherine, Annie, Dara, Kathleen, Rachel abd Anna.
Music awards with Mr Devlin and Mrs McCann- Katherine, Annie, Dara, Kathleen, Rachel abd Anna.

In pictures: Magherafelt's St Pius X College celebrates junior prizegiving

St Pius X College in Magherafelt recently held their junior prizegiving.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:23 BST

The college is consistently a top performing school, providing success and future pathways for all the children that attend.

Principal Peter Friel said: "In the college we strive to provide the broadest and most engaging experiences for our students to ensure they have the best possible preparation for life beyond school.

"Our College is a very busy and enjoyable place and we hope this website gives you a flavour of some of the exciting opportunities that exist.”

Mr Friel described the college as “a family of learners, teachers and pupils alike.”

Sporting awards: NI Soccer: Callum Leacock with Mr Friel.

1. Junior prizegiving

Sporting awards: NI Soccer: Callum Leacock with Mr Friel. Photo: Adrian Robinson

U14 All-Ireland Medal Winners with Derry Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football- Aine, Ellen, Rionach, Kerri-Lee, Cassie and Kassie, with Mr Friel.

2. Junior prizegiving

U14 All-Ireland Medal Winners with Derry Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football- Aine, Ellen, Rionach, Kerri-Lee, Cassie and Kassie, with Mr Friel. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Year 10 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr Devlin and Emmett.

3. Junior prizegiving

Year 10 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr Devlin and Emmett. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Year 9 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr O’Kane, Jose and Grace

4. Junior prizegiving

Year 9 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr O’Kane, Jose and Grace Photo: Adrian Robinson

