In pictures: Magherafelt's St Pius X College celebrates junior prizegiving

St Pius X College in Magherafelt recently held their junior prizegiving.

The college is consistently a top performing school, providing success and future pathways for all the children that attend.

Principal Peter Friel said: "In the college we strive to provide the broadest and most engaging experiences for our students to ensure they have the best possible preparation for life beyond school.

"Our College is a very busy and enjoyable place and we hope this website gives you a flavour of some of the exciting opportunities that exist.”

Mr Friel described the college as “a family of learners, teachers and pupils alike.”

1 . Junior prizegiving Sporting awards: NI Soccer: Callum Leacock with Mr Friel. Photo: Adrian Robinson

2 . Junior prizegiving U14 All-Ireland Medal Winners with Derry Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football- Aine, Ellen, Rionach, Kerri-Lee, Cassie and Kassie, with Mr Friel. Photo: Adrian Robinson

3 . Junior prizegiving Year 10 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr Devlin and Emmett. Photo: Adrian Robinson

4 . Junior prizegiving Year 9 Best Boy and Girl in each form class with Mr O’Kane, Jose and Grace Photo: Adrian Robinson