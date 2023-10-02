In pictures: Magherafelt's St Pius X College celebrates junior prizegiving
St Pius X College in Magherafelt recently held their junior prizegiving.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
The college is consistently a top performing school, providing success and future pathways for all the children that attend.
Principal Peter Friel said: "In the college we strive to provide the broadest and most engaging experiences for our students to ensure they have the best possible preparation for life beyond school.
"Our College is a very busy and enjoyable place and we hope this website gives you a flavour of some of the exciting opportunities that exist.”
Mr Friel described the college as “a family of learners, teachers and pupils alike.”
