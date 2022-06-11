Here are some pictures of the fun which definitely seemed to have been enjoyed by pupils and staff alike.
1.
'The Queen' and Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Glenn Barr paid a visit to Millington Nursery School for the School's Platinium Jubilee party on Tuesday. Also included is nursery assistant, Miss Ciara O'Brien. INPT22-219.
2.
Millington Nursery School pupil, Ezra Fiddes (4) reads a poem for 'The Queen' with the help of nursery assistant, Nichola Lutton. INPT22-220.
3.
Freddie McClelland and Ezaria Geddis present a gift to 'The Queen' during her visit to Millington Nursery School. INPT22-221.
4.
Ivy Curran, left, and Joy Lutton present a gift to Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Glenn Barr during his visit to Millington Nursery School. INPT22-222.