Little Queens... Millington Nursery pupils, Sophie Bowles, Anna Richardson and Ryanna Tavares pictured enjoying the school's Platinium Jubilee Party. INPT22-229.

In pictures: Millington Nursery, Hart Memorial and Portadown Independent Christian School pupils celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Schools throughout the Portadown area pulled all the stops out to make the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a memorable occasion.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:47 pm

Here are some pictures of the fun which definitely seemed to have been enjoyed by pupils and staff alike.

'The Queen' and Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Glenn Barr paid a visit to Millington Nursery School for the School's Platinium Jubilee party on Tuesday. Also included is nursery assistant, Miss Ciara O'Brien. INPT22-219.

Millington Nursery School pupil, Ezra Fiddes (4) reads a poem for 'The Queen' with the help of nursery assistant, Nichola Lutton. INPT22-220.

Freddie McClelland and Ezaria Geddis present a gift to 'The Queen' during her visit to Millington Nursery School. INPT22-221.

Ivy Curran, left, and Joy Lutton present a gift to Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Glenn Barr during his visit to Millington Nursery School. INPT22-222.

