In pictures: North Coast College prize day

The Principal, Mrs Passmore, welcomed pupils and parents to the “joyous occasion” which gave testament to the "tremendous efforts and achievements” of the prize winners.

In attendance were guests Tony and Lesley Macauley. Celebrated author, Tony talked of the successes of his two past pupil daughters, Beth and Hope who are working on their own fashion label which has garnered attention from as far as Paris to New York.

He encouraged all the young people to keep up their efforts and to follow their dreams. This message was reinforced by Head Boy, Jack Neill and Head Girl, Leah Millen who talked of their positive experiences of joining NCIC from the different perspectives of joining in Year 8 and transferring as a pupil in Year 13.

Mrs Passmore added: “Congratulations once again to all our wonderful prize winners!”

