North Coast Integrated College Open Night

In pictures: North Coast Integrated College Open Night

North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine held its Open Night last week.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago

Here’s a selection of photographs showing just what a busy event it was.

A school spokesperson said: “We enjoyed the company of many pupils and parents who could experience what we have on offer at first hand such as our warm and welcoming integrated community; our child-centred approach to learning; our exciting and varied curriculum and our range of learning environments including our exclusive climbing wall.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the Open Nigh can book a private tour of the school by calling 028 70329026.

Getting stuck in at North Coast Integrated College Open Night

Trying the climbing wall at North Coast Integrated College Open Night

The dissection demonstration at North Coast Integrated College Open Night

On the climbing wall at North Coast Integrated College Open Night

