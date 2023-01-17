In pictures: North Coast Integrated College Open Night
North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine held its Open Night last week.
By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Here’s a selection of photographs showing just what a busy event it was.
A school spokesperson said: “We enjoyed the company of many pupils and parents who could experience what we have on offer at first hand such as our warm and welcoming integrated community; our child-centred approach to learning; our exciting and varied curriculum and our range of learning environments including our exclusive climbing wall.”
Anyone who was unable to attend the Open Nigh can book a private tour of the school by calling 028 70329026.
