IN PICTURES: Northern Regional College hosts first annual Open Day at Causeway Campus

By Una Culkin
Published 5th Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
Northern Regional College proudly hosted its first annual Open Day at the brand new Causeway Campus in Coleraine, welcoming almost 1,000 visitors.

The event, on Monday February 3, showcased the diverse range of courses available at the state-of-the-art £46 million campus.

The landmark event provided an excellent opportunity for prospective students, along with their families and friends to tour the industry-standard facilities, meet staff and employers and explore the wide variety of courses on offer. These include GCSE-equivalent (Level 2 Diploma/Traineeships) A-Level equivalent (Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma/Apprenticeships) and Higher Education options such as Foundation

Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Home to over 150 staff and 1,300 students, the purpose-built campus features more than 50 new education and training spaces. These include specialist laboratories, modern hair and beauty salons, dedicated animal management areas, a fully equipped television studio and a training restaurant open to the public.

Applications for Further Education (full-time), Higher Education and Apprenticeship are now open for September 2025. Visit www.nrc.ac.uk and start your career journey today at Northern Regional College.

Bridget Laverty, Kelsie Laverty and Michelle Hanson, Northern Regional College Hairdressing Lecturer.

1. EDUCATION

Bridget Laverty, Kelsie Laverty and Michelle Hanson, Northern Regional College Hairdressing Lecturer. Photo: NRC

Scott Blair and Cara Simpson from Moore (NI).

2. EDUCATION

Scott Blair and Cara Simpson from Moore (NI). Photo: NRC

Rhonda Evans, Kaytee Evans and Alison Jackson, Northern Regional College Beauty Lecturer.

3. EDUCATION

Rhonda Evans, Kaytee Evans and Alison Jackson, Northern Regional College Beauty Lecturer. Photo: NRC

Northern Regional College Animal Management student Martha Hall and Lana Swann and Mark Swann.

4. EDUCATION

Northern Regional College Animal Management student Martha Hall and Lana Swann and Mark Swann. Photo: NRC

