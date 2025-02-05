The event, on Monday February 3, showcased the diverse range of courses available at the state-of-the-art £46 million campus.

The landmark event provided an excellent opportunity for prospective students, along with their families and friends to tour the industry-standard facilities, meet staff and employers and explore the wide variety of courses on offer. These include GCSE-equivalent (Level 2 Diploma/Traineeships) A-Level equivalent (Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma/Apprenticeships) and Higher Education options such as Foundation

Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Home to over 150 staff and 1,300 students, the purpose-built campus features more than 50 new education and training spaces. These include specialist laboratories, modern hair and beauty salons, dedicated animal management areas, a fully equipped television studio and a training restaurant open to the public.

Applications for Further Education (full-time), Higher Education and Apprenticeship are now open for September 2025. Visit www.nrc.ac.uk and start your career journey today at Northern Regional College.

1 . EDUCATION Bridget Laverty, Kelsie Laverty and Michelle Hanson, Northern Regional College Hairdressing Lecturer. Photo: NRC

2 . EDUCATION Scott Blair and Cara Simpson from Moore (NI). Photo: NRC

3 . EDUCATION Rhonda Evans, Kaytee Evans and Alison Jackson, Northern Regional College Beauty Lecturer. Photo: NRC