In pictures: Open Day at St Conor's College

St Conor's College were delighted to welcome prospective students and their parents/guardians to their in-person Open Day, held on their Junior Site in Kilrea.

By Una Culkin
5 hours ago

Prospective pupils had the opportunity to visit the various school departments including science, biology, woodwork and PE.

See who you can recognise in the photos…

1. St Conor's

Having a look around St Conor's

2. St Conor's

Open Day at St Conor's College Kilrea site

3. St Conor's

Football time at the Open Day at St Conor's College Kilrea site

4. St Conor's

Taking a shot in the PE department during the Open Day at St Conor's College Kilrea site

