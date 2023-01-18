In pictures: Open Day at St Conor's College
St Conor's College were delighted to welcome prospective students and their parents/guardians to their in-person Open Day, held on their Junior Site in Kilrea.
By Una Culkin
5 hours ago
Prospective pupils had the opportunity to visit the various school departments including science, biology, woodwork and PE.
See who you can recognise in the photos…
