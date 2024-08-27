Principal Michael Houston reported an incredible overall pass rate of 85% attaining five or more A*-C, with the vast majority of these coming from academic GCSEs.

English, Maths and Science results in particular were excellent, with 90% of pupils attaining A*-C in English and 83% of pupils attaining A*-C in Maths.

The College’s grades have increased on average 10% overall, and this is despite this year’s Exam Board return to tougher pre Covid standards.

Mr Houston said: “Although these statistics are remarkable for the College, the real joy is in the pathways to success that these grades have opened for our students. I expect record numbers returning to sixth form to study, which I am delighted about.

"I am thrilled for our parents and pupils alike, and incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication our teachers and all staff have shown. I am immensely proud of these achievements and thankful for the enthusiasm and work of the Board of Governors, our dedicated and supportive parents and our entire school staff. A huge congratulations to all our Ulidia Integrated College Students.”

