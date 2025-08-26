In pictures: Outstanding GCSE results students at St Joseph's Grammar School in Donaghmore

St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore, has congratulated their “fantastic students” on securing brilliant GCSE results.

With many students achieving 9 A*/A grades or more, the school said it was “immensely proud of them”. Year 11 students achieved an outstanding 98% A*/A grades in GCSE Mathematics in one year, and two classes of Year

Ten Irish Medium students earned an amazing 89% A*/A grades in GCSE Irish.

A superb 93% of Year 12 students achieved 7 A*-C (including Maths and English). An outstanding 81.6% of Sruth na Gaeilge Year 12 students achieved 5 A*-C grades (including Maths and English). Well done to all the students.

Congratulations to our fabulous students Aine McRory (10A*), Aoife O’Neill (10A*), Fionnuala Connelly (9A*1A) and Eva Kelly (4A*6A) on their fantastic results.

