In pictures: Outstanding GCSE results students at St Joseph's Grammar School in Donaghmore

With many students achieving 9 A*/A grades or more, the school said it was “immensely proud of them”. Year 11 students achieved an outstanding 98% A*/A grades in GCSE Mathematics in one year, and two classes of Year
Ten Irish Medium students earned an amazing 89% A*/A grades in GCSE Irish.
A superb 93% of Year 12 students achieved 7 A*-C (including Maths and English). An outstanding 81.6% of Sruth na Gaeilge Year 12 students achieved 5 A*-C grades (including Maths and English). Well done to all the students.
