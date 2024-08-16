In pictures: praise for Lurgan College pupils after 'wonderful' A-Level success

Overall, the grades represented an improvement in attainment from 2023 with an outstanding 84.9% of pupils achieving three A Levels at the top grades, A*-C. Whilst across Northern Ireland 30.3% of all grades awarded were A* or A, at Lurgan College 33.9% of entries achieved those grades and 72.7% of all grades were within the A* - B range.

With regards to individual pupil achievement an incredible 31 pupils achieved two or more A*/A grades, almost one third of the year group. Worthy of special mention is Aaron Geddis (Waringstown PS) who achieved three straight A* grades.

Nine further pupils in total recorded three straight grade A’s in their subjects: Joel Adamson (Seagoe PS), Katie Boyce (Waringstown PS), Daniel Dillon (King’s Park PS), Anna King (Waringstown PS), Lucy Latimer (King’s Park PS), Jack Marks (King’s Park PS), Sophie McCormick (King’s Park PS), Zoe Rodgers (Waringstown PS) and Carly Walker (King’s Park PS).

An additional 21 students achieved at least 2*/A grades: Rebekah Adair (Waringstown PS), Emily Anderson (King’s Park PS), George Anderson (Maghaberry PS), Alexander Baird (King’s Park PS), Emma Boyce (Waringstown PS), Brook Hatch (Drumgor PS), Christopher Heasley (King’s Park PS), Grace Henry (King’s Park PS), Andressa Lopes (Primary School in Portugal), Lucy Maxwell (Waringstown PS), Iona McIldoon (Hart Memorial PS), Emily McKinley (Moira PS), Jonathan Mullin (Dickson PS), Jodie Savage (Waringstown PS), Jack Snell (Primary School in South Africa), Ellie Strange (Donacloney PS), Lucy Teggart (Moira PS), Toby Uprichard (King’s Park PS), Maia Welsh (Waringstown PS), Katie Wilson (King’s Park PS) and Chloe Woods (Waringstown PS).

In congratulating the pupils, headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan MBE, said: “These are a wonderful set of results and a real testament to our young people who have demonstrated steadfast dedication and commitment to their studies not only his year but over many years; we are so proud of each and every one of them.

"What is particularly pleasing is that, despite predictions suggesting otherwise, our pupils’ attainment in these examinations has improved, with the College performing comfortably above both the UK and Northern Ireland averages.

"Whilst these results and individual achievements are, of course, most pleasing for us as a school, I am very much aware that behind these statistics are young people and their families, each with hopes and dreams for the brightest of futures. In that regard, the most pleasing aspect for us all at the College is that the vast majority of our leavers are now one step closer to turning those dreams to reality, ready to head off and take their well earned places in their chosen universities locally and across the rest of the UK, as well as moving into Higher level apprenticeships and the world of work.

"Of course, none of this would be possible but for the incredible work of our own teaching and non-teaching staff who, year after year, uphold the school motto ‘Meliora Sequor’ in continuing to follow better things, displaying the highest levels of care and professionalism, providing for our pupils the very best educational environment where they continue to thrive.

"I also wish to express my very sincere appreciation for the wonderful contribution made by our parents who continue to work closely with the school and whose support is invaluable in ensuring that their sons and daughters succeed, not only in examinations, but across the board in all aspects of school life.

"Finally, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the sterling work done by our pupils’ primary schools during the formative years of their education and to also pay tribute, once again, to the dedication of Mr McCoy and the teaching staff of Lurgan Junior High School, in particular, who play such a key role in developing these pupils in Years 8-10.”

The results achieved by the Year 13 pupils of Lurgan College at AS Level were also extremely pleasing with many excellent collective and individual performances. With a pass rate of 98.4% and almost two thirds of the 368 entries achieving grades A-B, this has been yet another very successful year for pupils.

The College’s top performers at AS Level this year with four straight A’s in their subjects were Ariana Bohacekova (Waringstown PS), Dovydas Capas (King’s Park PS), Isaac Irwin (King’s Park PS), Mia McDonald (Carrick PS) and Josh Serplus (Waringstown PS).

Students with three A grades were Megan Barbour (Maralin PS), Jamie Gilpin (Maralin PS), Lucy Given (King’s Park PS), Hannah Kinloch (King’s Park PS), Ruby McAllister (King’s Park PS), Jacob McCartney (Carrick PS), Lucy McDowell (King’s Park PS), Martha McTernaghan (King’s Park PS), Emme Parker (Waringstown PS), Thomas Stevenson (Donacloney PS), Lyla-Grace Thompson (Waringstown PS), Natalia Tkacz (St Francis PS) and Sophie Warwick (Moira PS).

The following pupils achieved two grade A’s: Carrie Barbour, Sophie Cunningham, Molly Fulton, Lewis Gardiner, Harry Hutchinson (all Waringstown PS), Amy Jones (Carrick PS), Ethan Jones (Maralin PS), Steven Leathem (Bleary PS), Dylan Liggett (Maralin PS), Charlie McElmurray (Carrick PS), Emma McGrath (King’s Park PS), Rachel Nicholl (Waringstown PS), Daniel Owen (Millington PS), Ethan Paul (Waringstown PS), Jasmine Quaile (King’s Park PS), Cara Rainey and Josh Scott (both Maralin PS).

1 . Results day Lurgan College headmaster, Mr Kyle McCallan, congratulates the top performing pupil, Aaron Geddis, who achieved three A* grades in his A Levels. Photo: Lurgan College

2 . Results day Some of the Y14 pupils celebrating achieving at least three A*/A grades in their A Levels. Photo: Lurgan College

3 . Results day Lurgan College Year 14 pupils who collected their excellent results on Thursday morning. Photo: Lurgan College

4 . Results day Lurgan College Year 14 pupils who collected their excellent results on Thursday morning. Photo: Lurgan College