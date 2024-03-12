IN PICTURES: Prospective students enjoy open day at Limavady campus of North West Regional College

The Limavady campus of the North West Regional College opened its doors to prospective students recently.
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:53 GMT

Pupils from a range of local schools in the area visited the campus to learn about the courses on offer. There was an opportunity to look around, meet tutors and students and learn more about student life at NWRC.

Here’s how some of them got on...

Hannah Middleton and Abbey Robb apply for course when they attended Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus.

Hannah Middleton and Abbey Robb apply for course when they attended Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC

Veterinary Lecturer Niamh Toner with Alex McKeever, Rhianna Logan, and Alicia Woods at Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus.

Veterinary Lecturer Niamh Toner with Alex McKeever, Rhianna Logan, and Alicia Woods at Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC

Conor Hassan, Careers Advisor at NWRC pictured with Shanice Connor from Limavady High School at Open Day at Limavady campus.

Conor Hassan, Careers Advisor at NWRC pictured with Shanice Connor from Limavady High School at Open Day at Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC

Jodie Parkhill, Ellie Mairs, Ellie May Moore, Mollie Blair, Abigail Hunt and Hannah McLaughlin at Open Day at North West Regional College's Limavady campus.

Jodie Parkhill, Ellie Mairs, Ellie May Moore, Mollie Blair, Abigail Hunt and Hannah McLaughlin at Open Day at North West Regional College's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC

