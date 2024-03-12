Pupils from a range of local schools in the area visited the campus to learn about the courses on offer. There was an opportunity to look around, meet tutors and students and learn more about student life at NWRC.
Here’s how some of them got on...
Hannah Middleton and Abbey Robb apply for course when they attended Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC
Veterinary Lecturer Niamh Toner with Alex McKeever, Rhianna Logan, and Alicia Woods at Open Day at NWRC's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC
Conor Hassan, Careers Advisor at NWRC pictured with Shanice Connor from Limavady High School at Open Day at Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC
Jodie Parkhill, Ellie Mairs, Ellie May Moore, Mollie Blair, Abigail Hunt and Hannah McLaughlin at Open Day at North West Regional College's Limavady campus. Photo: NWRC