Principal Mrs Fiona Kane said: “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our Sixth Form students who received their results this summer.

"Our students remained focused on their goals and worked tirelessly. It is truly rewarding to see their hard work pay off, evident in the wide smiles and tears of joy on the faces of students, parents, teachers, and friends.

"We are delighted to report that well over 100 of our Year 14 students have already secured places in their first choice university courses on results day, with many more expected to be placed through clearing in the coming days to their next choice. Additionally, many students are pursuing higher level apprenticeships with prestigious companies, taking a gap year to work or travel, or continuing their education or entering employment.

"The diverse range of courses and destinations, from Actuarial Science to Veterinary Science, Journalism, Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Fine Art, Diagnostic Physics, Law, Screen Production, Pharmacy, Film and Drama, Paramedic Science, Teaching, Finance and Investment, as well as Sport, Exercise and Nutrition, showcases the multiple pathways available to our young people.

"For a non-selective, all-ability grammar school, we are very delighted at the diversity of courses and opportunities our college opens up for the young people of our community. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the bright futures that lie ahead for them.”

Mrs Kane paid tribute to the dedication and professionalism of subject teachers, form teachers, and all staff members at St Ronan’s College from Year 8 to Year 14 which she said “plays a crucial role in helping our students reach their full potential”.

"Through hard work and encouragement, our staff inspire students to excel in both their studies and personal development. This commitment is truly commendable and cherished.

"On behalf of our governors, students, and parents, I extend heartfelt thanks to all our staff. I would also like to express our gratitude to the parents, carers, governors, and everyone who collaborates with our college for their unwavering support.”

1 . Results day Principal Mrs Fiona Kane congratulates students on their A-Level results. Photo: St Ronan's College

2 . Results day Smiles all round on A-Level results day. Photo: St Ronan's College

3 . Results day Smiles of success on A-Level results day. Photo: St Ronan's College