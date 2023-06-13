Register
IN PICTURES: Pupils at Rowandale Integrated Primary School take to the stage in the hit musical 'Annie'

Pupils at Rowandale Integrated Primary School in Moira took to the stage recently for their end of year production.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

The school staged the hit musical Annie and everyone agreed it was a fantastic performance from everyone involved.

Friends, family and pupils from the junior school came together to enjoy a sterling performance of the classic adaptation which was directed by Musical Director, Mr. Tim Reynolds.

The principal characters included Annie played by Isla Gibson, Oliver Warbucks (Connor Greer), Miss Hannigan (Aimee Tohill), Grace Farrell (Ella McMullen), Rooster (Jude Prentice), and Lily (Chloe Thompson).

Principal, Ms. Frances Hughes congratulated the children and staff members for putting so much hard work into the play.

