In pictures: Rainey Endowed School delighted with pupils 'excellent' A-Level results

By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:14 BST
Rainey Endowed pupils have recorded an excellent set of results at A-Level and AS-Level.

The Magherafelt school said it was “delighted” with their pupils results at ‘A’ Level and offered its best wishes to all on the next steps in life.

Principal Mr Mark McCullough said: “Our pupils have endured many challenges over the past number of years, but have acquitted themselves admirably as successful, confident and responsible learners. I would like to express my thanks to all pastoral, academic, support staff, parents and Board of Governors, for their continued support of all at ‘the Rainey’.”

Rainey Endowed School pupils have excelled at A Level:

· 40% of all ‘A’ Level entries were at grade A*/A

· 70% of all our entries were at A*- B

· 93% of all passes were at grades A*- C.

Principal of Rainey Endowed, Mr Mark McCullough, with two pupils who received 3A Star Grades at A-Level.

1. Excellent results

Principal of Rainey Endowed, Mr Mark McCullough, with two pupils who received 3A Star Grades at A-Level. Photo: Supplied

Rainey pupil who received 2 A Stars A Grades- at A Level pictured with school Principal Mr Mark McCullough.

2. Excellent results

Rainey pupil who received 2 A Stars A Grades- at A Level pictured with school Principal Mr Mark McCullough. Photo: Supplied

Pupils who obtained 4 A Grades-AS Level pictured with the Principal Mark McCullough.

3. Excellent results

Pupils who obtained 4 A Grades-AS Level pictured with the Principal Mark McCullough. Photo: Supplied

Rainey pupils who received 3 A Grades-AS Level pictured with the Principal Mark McCullough.

4. Excellent results

Rainey pupils who received 3 A Grades-AS Level pictured with the Principal Mark McCullough. Photo: Supplied

