IN PICTURES: Results day at North Coast
Thursday, August 18, marked the day when students collected their post-16 exam results after having gone through the first traditional exam series in three years!
A spokesperson for North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine said: “Yet again, our students have not only done themselves and their families proud, but they have done North Coast Integrated College proud. 69% of students studying two or more subjects achieved A* -C grades, with 27 students out of the year group achieving at least one A* or A grade.
“These results area testament to the resolve and resilience of the students; qualities we continually seek to nurture at North Coast Integrated College.
“As our students now go off to take up university places or employment, we wish them well for the future and look forward to hearing of their undoubtedly many future successes.”