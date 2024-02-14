Curriculum Manager Cara Hegarty said the standard of this year’s work was some of the best she had seen. The judges were industry experts and former students Hannah McCurdy, Christopher Young and Emma Bradley.
Cut and Colour – 1, Emma Brown; 2, Ruth Smyth; 3, Rebecca Holmes. Avant Garde – 1, Claudia Daly; 2, Rachel Donaghey; 3, Rebecca Holmes. Upstyle – 1, Martina McKenna; 2, Emma Brown; 3, Megan Laird. Overall Collection – 1, Martina McKenna; 2, Naomi Collins; 3, Mary Kate McCloskey.
Limavady campus Level 3 Hairdresser Claudia Daly who won first prize in the Avant Garde Collection with her model Abi McLaughlin. Photo: NWRC
Martina McKenna, fourth from left, pictured with lecturer Joanne Cooke, models Katie McFall, Lauren McNeill and Sinead Cassidy. Also pictured are: judges Emma Bradley, Christopher Young, and Hannah McCurdy. Martina was first in the overall collection, and first in upstyle. Photo: NWRC
Level 3 Hairdressing student Rebecca Holmes (second from left) Abbie Alexander, Jessica Trainor and Larisa Grimsdell with judges who are all past students Emma Bradley, Christopher Young, and Hannah McCurdy. Photo: NWRC
Hairdressing student Claudia Daly, third in the overall collection, with models Abi McLaughlin, Aimee Lee Cooke and Brogan Roddy. Also pictured are judges Christopher Young, Emma Brdaley and Hannah McCurdy. Claudia was first in the Avant Garde competition. Photo: NWRC