In pictures: smiles of success as Ballyclare High School GCSE pupils pick up results

With results across Northern Ireland returning to pre-pandemic levels, pupil achievement compares favourably with the 2019 NI Grammar School averages. Year 12 pupils Abigail Reid and Hannah Winter each achieved 10 A* grades, with a further 10 pupils securing straight A*/A grades across 10 subjects.

49 pupils secured 8 or more A*/A grades representing over a quarter of the year group, and over 90% of pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

Principal Dr Michelle Rainey commented on the results, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ achievements this year, and it is even more pleasing when we consider the disruption to their learning in junior school.

"These results are a real testament to their resilience and dedication. We continue to be grateful for the support of their families, and the expertise of our teaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure every pupil reaches their full potential.”

1 . Results day Abigail Reid and Hannah Winter celebrate 10 A* grades at GCSE Photo: Ballyclare High School

2 . Results day Aaron Skates celebrates straight A*/A grades Photo: Ballyclare High School

3 . Results day Twins Lucy and Connie Meldrum celebrate GCSE success Photo: Ballyclare High School