In pictures: smiles of success as Ballyclare High School GCSE pupils pick up results

By Mhairi Hill
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
Staff and governors at Ballyclare High School have joined pupils and their families in celebrating a high standard of success in the recent GCSE examinations.

With results across Northern Ireland returning to pre-pandemic levels, pupil achievement compares favourably with the 2019 NI Grammar School averages. Year 12 pupils Abigail Reid and Hannah Winter each achieved 10 A* grades, with a further 10 pupils securing straight A*/A grades across 10 subjects.

49 pupils secured 8 or more A*/A grades representing over a quarter of the year group, and over 90% of pupils achieved 7 A*-C grades.

Principal Dr Michelle Rainey commented on the results, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ achievements this year, and it is even more pleasing when we consider the disruption to their learning in junior school.

"These results are a real testament to their resilience and dedication. We continue to be grateful for the support of their families, and the expertise of our teaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure every pupil reaches their full potential.”

Abigail Reid and Hannah Winter celebrate 10 A* grades at GCSE

1. Results day

Abigail Reid and Hannah Winter celebrate 10 A* grades at GCSE Photo: Ballyclare High School

Aaron Skates celebrates straight A*/A grades

2. Results day

Aaron Skates celebrates straight A*/A grades Photo: Ballyclare High School

Twins Lucy and Connie Meldrum celebrate GCSE success

3. Results day

Twins Lucy and Connie Meldrum celebrate GCSE success Photo: Ballyclare High School

Zara Craig achieved straight A*/A grades

4. Results day

Zara Craig achieved straight A*/A grades Photo: Ballyclare High School

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GCSENorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.