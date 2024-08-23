In pictures: smiles of success as Portadown College GCSE pupils achieve superb results

Across an outstanding profile of GCSE outcomes, the percentage of students achieving seven or more GCSEs at A* - C (including English and Mathematics) was 97%.

Portadown College surpassed the Northern Ireland grammar school performance at all of the key indicators. Impressively, 50.3% of all grades secured were A* or A, exceeding the Northern Ireland grammar school average, with 75.4% of College grades at A* - B, also outstripping the Northern Ireland grammar school average (72.7%).

In particular, five Portadown College students achieved exceptional results, celebrating 10 A* grades each - Noah Jones, Lee McClelland, Sophie Millar, Gabriele Ptakauskaite and Sarah Spence.

The following students attained an outstanding suite of grades:

9A* grades and 1 A grade – Saffron Baxter, Cleo Crossley, Kate Haffey, Joshua Henderson, Laura McGuinness and Natalia Vancea.

10 A* and A grades – Megan Abernethy, Elsie Allen, Sophie Allen, Rose Armstrong, Charlie Beattie, Sam Bentley, Amelia Bell, Bethany Best, David Burnett, Lucy Boyd, Rafaela Chainho, Katie Clarke, Seth Collins, Emily Finlay, Leah Galbraith, Grace George, Ryan Irwin, Daniel Leeper, Rebekah Lennon, Joe Logan, Faith Miskelly, Jane Mullen, Jack Poole, Myah Rice, Angela Soong, Kiyan Telford and Robyn Vennard.

Portadown College principal Gillian Gibb commented: “The College community is really delighted that our young people have secured such praiseworthy individual outcomes, a richly deserved testament to their industry, resilience and determination.

"The GCSE Class of 2024 has most certainly done PC and themselves proud in this our centenary year! These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment and care provided by our dedicated team of teaching and support staff, alongside the unstinting encouragement provided by parents, carers and families.

"For many students, highly commendable grades have been achieved in the face of significant personal challenges at various stages of their educational journey. I hope that each student is able to take pride in their unique talents, abilities and attainments, all of which see them well prepared for the next chapter of life, whether in College or on a new pathway.”

1 . Results day Portadown College students who received their GCSE results on Thursday. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Results day Portadown College students who received their GCSE results on Thursday. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Results day Miss Gibb congratulates Portadown College students who received their GCSE results on Thursday. Photo: Tony Hendron