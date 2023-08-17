Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level resultsStudents at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results
Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results

In pictures: St Conor's College students from Clady/Kilrea receive A and A/S level results

Students from the Clady and Kilrea sites of St Conor’s College received their A and A/S level results on Thursday.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

Commenting on this summer’s AS and A level results, Gerry Campbell, Chief Executive of CCEA said: “My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today. These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies.

"I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Northern Ireland’s school leaders, teachers and lecturers for the support, guidance and dedication that they provided for their students over the last year.

"In addition, I want to recognise the valuable and important work that examiners and moderators have carried out this year to enable students to get their results. On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all students the very best for the next steps in their journey.”

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results

1. Education

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results Photo: St Conor's College

Students at St Conor's College were celebrating their A level and A/S level results

2. Education

Students at St Conor's College were celebrating their A level and A/S level results Photo: St Conor's College

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results

3. Education

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results Photo: St Conor's College

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results

4. Education

Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results Photo: St Conor's College

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsKilreaCollege