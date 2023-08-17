Students from the Clady and Kilrea sites of St Conor’s College received their A and A/S level results on Thursday.

Commenting on this summer’s AS and A level results, Gerry Campbell, Chief Executive of CCEA said: “My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today. These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies.

"I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Northern Ireland’s school leaders, teachers and lecturers for the support, guidance and dedication that they provided for their students over the last year.

"In addition, I want to recognise the valuable and important work that examiners and moderators have carried out this year to enable students to get their results. On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all students the very best for the next steps in their journey.”

1 . Education Students at St Conor's College celebrating their A level and A/S level results Photo: St Conor's College

