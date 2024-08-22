In pictures: St John The Baptist’s College pupils celebrate 'excellent' GCSE grades

An impressive 100 per cent of pupils achieved a minimum of 7A*-C grades, 96.2% a minimum of 8A*-C, 93% a minimum of 9A*- C and 84% of pupils achieved minimum of 10A*-C.

The school’s top achiever was Chelsey Williamson who achieved 6A*/5A /1B.

Principal Mrs Noella Murray said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils – they have achieved excellent results yet again this summer. Hard work and dedication pay off and we are delighted to see these young people being awarded the portfolio of qualifications that they richly deserve.”

The staff St John the Baptist College’s are especially proud of pupils who have overcome significant barriers and personal challenges but who, nonetheless, have exceeded all expectations.

Mrs Murray added: “On a day like today, we are keen to thank our very supportive parents who work closely with our staff to get the best out of their children. We also would like to acknowledge our many feeder primary schools who play a pivotal role in the early development of our pupils and they too should take credit for today’s successful outcomes.

The principal also paid tribute to all “dedication, professionalism and compassion” of the school staff.

“We have a strong family ethos within the college where every child is valued, nurtured, and empowered to excel,” said Mrs Murray.

"We are delighted with their academic achievements but moreover we are proud of how they have grown into kind, caring and well-rounded young people who have very bright futures ahead of them.”

