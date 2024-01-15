St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena began its year of centenary celebrations this week.

Founded in 1924, the school marked the occasion with a special Centenary Mass and Afternoon Tea at the school with a packed hall of pupils, parents and staff, past and present.

Beginning with the passing of the light from Isabelle Graham, one of the oldest past pupils, to 11-year-old Cayla Murray, the youngest pupil at the school, the day recognised and celebrated the strong bonds between St Louis and the local community.

On January 8, 1924, the first four of the Sisters of St Louis arrived in Ballymena. Parish Priest Canon O’Donnell had been keen to establish a convent to educate the Catholic girls of Ballymena. From an initial enrolment of only 35 pupils in September 1924, today St Louis is a thriving school, with 1,181 pupils.

Regularly recognised as one of the top performing schools in Northern Ireland, St Louis is committed to providing excellent educational opportunities for each pupil to develop his/her unique talents to the full in a secure, caring environment.

Jacqui O’Neill, Principal, said: “It has been a wonderful first 100 years for St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena. We have several events planned for 2024. We look forward to welcoming members of our local community and many more past pupils, parents and staff throughout the year.

"While the school building and grounds have developed tremendously over the years our ethos remains the same, a St Louis family value system and a family centred approach to education.”

To find out more about the St Louis Centenary events in 2024 and how tp get involved please visit www.stlouisgrammar.com

