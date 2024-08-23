In pictures: St Ronan’s College pupils celebrate excellent GCSE results

Principal, Mrs Fiona Kane, said the school community is “thrilled to celebrate another year of exceptional GCSE results”.

"Our students have exceeded our expectations through their hard work, grit, and determination, and we are absolutely delighted with their achievements,” she said.

"As an all-ability, non-selective grammar school, St Ronan’s College offers a generous and comprehensive curriculum that allows all pupils to achieve the highest standards. Our inclusive environment nurtures and celebrates the individual strengths and talents of every student.

"The journey of hard work at St Ronan’s College begins from the very first year, as our pupils join us from over 20 partner primary schools. With the support of parents and carers, our dedicated staff encourage all our children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves, and reach their full potential.

"A variety of academic pathways guide our pupils at each stage of their development, enabling them to pursue their unique dreams and reach for the stars. We will continue to support individual students and families in the coming days and weeks.

"Behind the statistics and headlines are countless individual success stories and personal triumphs. Amidst the celebrations, we hope our pupils take a moment to reflect on their journey, take quiet pride in their achievements, and thank those who have supported them along the way.

"On behalf of everyone at St Ronan’s College, we congratulate and commend all our Year 12 pupils who received their results this week. Remember, hard work pays off. We wish you every success and happiness in the next stage of your journey and the exciting opportunities ahead. We look forward to welcoming the majority of you back for your Sixth Form studies and wish those choosing different paths all the very best for the future.

"We are immensely proud of each and every one of you. We also look forward to welcoming new students in the coming days to St Ronan’s College, those who wish to join us from other schools and colleges and have chosen to avail of our Sixth Form experience. An exciting time lies ahead for all of you at Post-16,” added Mrs Kane.

The top GCSE achievers are:

Top boy (joint) – Shane Devlin, James McAlinden; top girl – Cliodhna Lavery.

10 x A*A – Ryan Courtney, Shane Devlin, Cliodhna Lavery, Evie McCafferty, Erin McCavigan and Kate Walsh.

9A*A – Una Maginn, James McAlinden, Aimee Scullion, Conal Wilson, Lester Gabrielle Abastillas and Oisin Maher.

8A*A – Sarah Beattie, Mark Connaghan, Dylan Cooney, Pearse McKeown, Darren Thomas, Shayne McKenzie and Naoise Moore.

10A*- B (includes the above) – Ryan Courtney, Shane Devlin, Cliodhna Lavery, Evie McCafferty, Erin McCavigan, Kate Walsh, Una Maginn, James McAlinden, Aimee Scullion, Conal Wilson, Sarah Beattie, Mark Connaghan, Dylan Cooney, Pearse McKeown, Darren Thomas, Joe Beatty and Daniel McMahon.

9A*- B (includes the above) – Lester Gabrielle Abastillas, Oisin Maher, Shayne McKenzie, Naoise Moore, Grace Harte, Aoife McCavigan, Reese McCluskey, Jake Turley, Darragh Smyth, Michael Campbell, Antoni Kazmierczak, Caitlin Lavery, Eolann McKenna, Rose Walsh,Conor Magee and Lucy Willis.

8A*- B – Kaitlin Hamill, Eoin Brankin, Peter McConville, Majka Adamczyk, Aoibhin Donohue, Ellen Forker, Cliodhna Greer, Jamie Hatchell, Kamil Kowalczyk, Patrick Vincent Mulholland, James Caughey, Ella McCann and Ceadagh McConaghy.

1 . Results day Celebrating success on GCSE results day. Photo: St Ronan's College

2 . Results day All smiles on GCSE results day. Photo: St Ronan's College

3 . Results day Pupils of St Ronan's College achieved excellent GCSE results this year. Photo: St Ronan's College

4 . Results day Celebration time for GCSE pupils at St Ronan's College in Lurgan. Photo: St Ronan's College