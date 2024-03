The tractors – and some trucks – set off from the Bushmills Distillery in front of delighted onlookers.

In a post on social media, the school said: “Thank you to everyone who donated towards our Truck/Tractor run. We're delighted to announce that our grand total is £1554.20! Fantastic!

"This money will go towards covering the cost of our new ICT suite. This resource is vital for both teaching and learning and is a great asset to our school. Thank you everyone!”

1 . EVENT Alan Kane and James Campbell, pictured at the Straidbilly PS Tractor/Truck Run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . EVENTS Pupils at Straidbilly PS, Ellie, Holly and Molly, pictured at the Tracotor/Truck Run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . EVENTS Chairman of the Board of Governors at Straidbilly PS, James McConaghie, pictured at the school's Tractor/Truck run with Sammy Sharpe. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA