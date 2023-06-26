A star-studded night of music and song took place at Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) featuring students from across all year groups.

The event was co-ordinated by Miss Paula Daly, Head of Music and Performing Arts. Parents, students past and present, staff and local community filled the College’s Assembly Hall for what is one of the College’s most popular events.

The students entertained a captive audience, who enjoyed a repertoire of song and dance. Speaking at the event, Miss Daly said : “We areimmensely proud of our students here at Integrated College Dungannon

and we are thrilled to showcase their impressive range of talent.”

“In addition to the Drama, Music and Performing Arts classes provided by the College, the department has eight peripatetic music tutors who offer an extensive range of tuition in singing, guitar, woodwind, brass, strings,

piano and drums.

Miss Daly thanked the tutors, parents, and guardians of the students. She said: “We are grateful to all of the tutors, parents and guardians of the students for the unfailing support they give to the students and the

department across the academic year.”

Plans are already underway for a range of Music and Performing Arts events in the new school year and the College looks forward to nurturing and celebrating the talents of students at Integrated College Dungannon.

The Evening of Music and Song is always very popular with students and, no doubt, between now and the next event, they will be getting in plenty of practice in their free time!

1 . Evening of song Sarah, from Year 9, sings Colours of the Wind. Sarah was accompanied by Caitlin McMinn on drums and Levi Walker on piano. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

2 . Captivating performance A captivating performance from Year 12 student, Adam, who played Vivace accompanied by Mrs E Seale on piano. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

3 . 'Smells like teen spirit' Aleksander plays ‘Smells like Teen Spirit’ (Nirvana) on drums. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

4 . Evening of music Year 8 student, Tori, sings ‘Wouldn’t it be Lovely’ at ICD’s Evening of Music & Song. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

