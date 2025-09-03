In pictures: students celebrate success at Southern Regional College graduation ceremony

During the ceremony, a total of nine special awards were presented to this year’s crop of graduands. This included the ‘Outstanding Classmate’ award, voted for by students and eight ‘Student of the Year’ awards, sponsored by local businesses for each of the College’s four faculties.

This year’s ‘Outstanding Classmate’ was Majella Sheppard from Annaclone who studied the Integrative Counselling level 5 foundation degree at the College’s Newry campus. Majella was highly thought off by her peers who commended her for her dedication to the class, acting as class representative, organising social events for her class and fostering a strong sense of community. Majella was described as ‘one in a million’ by her peers.

Other students receiving awards include:

Faculty of Building, Technology & Engineering

Full-time student of the Year – Jason McVerry from Belleeks, Newry (Engineering BEng (Hons) Degree), sponsored by Thompson Aero Seating.

Part-time student of the Year – James Henry from Craigavon, (Engineering (Mechatronics) Foundation Degree), sponsored by Hyster-Yale.

Faculty of Computing, Design & Academic Studies

Full-time student of the Year – Lee Ferguson from Moygashel (Game Development Higher National Diploma) sponsored by The Helix Way.

Part-time student of the Year – Emma McVerry from Crossmaglen (Graphic Design Higher National Diploma), sponsored by Sacia Pack.

Faculty of Health & Science

Full-time student of the Year – Katie Graham from Portadown (Early Childhood Studies Foundation Degree), sponsored by Kilmorey Care.

Part-time student of the Year – Victoria Kelly from Portadown (English and History BA (Hons) Degree), sponsored by Newry BID.

Faculty of Professional Services

Full-time student of the Year – Shana Murphy from Caledon (Sport & Exercise Foundation Degree), sponsored by Ellisons Hair & Beauty.

Part-time student of the Year – Declan Heaney from Lurgan (Business Studies BSc (Hons) Degree), sponsored by Stephen’s Catering.

Mrs Lee Campbell, Principal & Chief Executive of Southern Regional College offered her congratulations to students receiving their degrees:

“It is a pleasure to celebrate with you on this momentous occasion.This day is a result of years of dedication, perseverance and hard work. While this graduation is a moment of immense pride for yourselves, take time to thank those who supported you, friends, family and your lecturers who have stood by your side throughout this journey. The qualifications you receive today are a testament to your ambition and passion, as you stand posed to making a difference. Go forward, make your mark and shape the future for all of us. Congratulations to you all”.

1 . SRC graduation Full-time ‘Student of the Year’ Award within the Faculty of Professional Services, sponsored by Ellisons Hair & Beauty, was presented to Sport & Exercise Foundation Degree graduate Shana Murphy. Shana was presented with her award by Brian Reid, guest speaker and CEO of Deli Lites. Photo: Submitted

2 . SRC graduation Full-time ‘Student of the Year’ Award within the Faculty of Building Technology & Engineering went to Engineering BEng (Hons) Degree graduate Jason McVerry. Jason was presented with his award by Brian Reid, guest speaker and CEO of Deli Lites. Photo: Submitted

3 . SRC graduation Pictured at SRC’s graduation ceremony are senior officials and special guests Ian Snowden (Permanent Secretary, Department for the Economy) and guest speaker, Brian Reid, Deli Lites CEO. Pictured (L-R): Dr Thomas Moore, Chair of the Governing Body; Ian Snowden, Permanent Secretary, Department for the Economy (DfE); Libby Shackles, SRC Director of Curriculum; Joanne McGuigan, SRC Director of Finance & Planning, Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of SRC; Aidan Browne, Master of Ceremonies; Raymond Sloan, Director of Client Services; Brian Reid, Guest Speaker and Deli Lites CEO. Photo: Submitted

4 . SRC graduation The part-time ‘Student of the Year’ Award within the Faculty of Building Technology & Engineering was awarded to Engineering (Mechatronics) Foundation Degree graduate James Henry. James was presented with his award by Brian Reid, guest speaker and CEO of Deli Lites. Photo: Submitted