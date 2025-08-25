In pictures: Students enjoy examination success at Integrated College Dungannon

Top achievers included; Barnaby McIntyre, Kamile Briedyte, Summer Armstrong, Fiontan Horwill-Lennon, Kurt McDonald and Janneke Curran.

ICD Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, speaking of the students’ success said, “I am delighted to celebrate the excellent results of our students with them, their parents and our staff. Congratulations to each of them on their success, and I would like to acknowledge the dedication and support offered to them by their parents and the staff of the College also. Many of these students will continue their education in Sixth Form at ICD and I look forward to their return for A’ Level study. To those students who are progressing elsewhere, I would like to wish them well for the future and to remind them to stay in touch, with ICD, as we will continue to support their progression with references, work experience or in any other way possible.”

A minimum of 6 GCSEs Grade A* - C including English Language (or equivalent) is required to join Sixth Form at ICD. The College operates a points system to enable staff to allocate places so that every student who joins the College, post GCSE, is suited to their selected A’ Level subjects.

Students must also meet the specific entrance requirements of the individual subjects they wish to study. This will be discussed with each student at the time of application.

Integrated College Dungannon offers an excellent range of post-16 academic and vocational courses. In addition to subjects which are offered at the College, arrangements are in place through the Dungannon Learning Partnership to ensure that students can access other courses of their choice.

There are additional sporting qualifications included in the curriculum offer for Sixth Form, at ICD.

Students interested in studying a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport may wish to consider applying to the NIFL Scholarship Programme. This will be delivered by The Football Management Company in collaboration with the College and is based at Dungannon United Youth. The BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport equates to 3 A’ Levels providing a pathway to leading universities. Students will study for their qualification and receive daily coaching and strength and conditioning sessions that will accelerate their development and progress in football, enabling them to further support their local clubs.

Further information about the NIFL Scholarship Programme is available from the College or by visiting www.footballmanagementcompany.uk. Please note applications for this programme must be completed prior to August 26.

Students interested in playing for Dungannon Swifts FC and studying a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Coaching and Development may wish to consider applying for the Dungannon Swifts FC Academy, delivered in collaboration with the College.

The BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development equates to 3 A’ Levels providing a pathway to leading universities also. Students enrolled on this programme are based at Dungannon Swifts FC where they will study for their qualification and receive daily coaching and strength and conditioning sessions that will accelerate their development and progress in football for Dungannon Swifts FC.

Further information about studying on the Dungannon Swifts FC Academy, is available from the College or by contacting Ryan at [email protected]. Please note applications for this programme must be completed prior to August 26.

The College welcomes applications to join ICD for Sixth Form Study. New or current students wishing to further their education at Integrated College Dungannon, should contact the College, on 02887724401, to make an appointment.

1 . GCSE success Janneke, a former pupil of Howard Primary School Dungannon, celebrating her GCSE results with her parents and she will be progressing onto Sixth Form at ICD. Photo: Supplied

2 . GCSE success Barnaby McIntyre, a former pupil of St. Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, celebrates his GCSE success with his mother and will be returning to ICD. Photo: Supplied

3 . GCSE success Kitty-Rose, a former pupil of Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School, celebrates her GCSE results with her mother, and looks forward to Sixth Form at ICD this year. Photo: Supplied

4 . GCSE success Fiontan, Kitty-Rose and Janneke – a few of the Top Achievers at GCSE level at Integrated College Dungannon Photo: Supplied