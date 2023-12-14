Register
Phd students graduate from the Ulster University Coleraine at the Graduation Winter Ceremony on Wednesday morning.Phd students graduate from the Ulster University Coleraine at the Graduation Winter Ceremony on Wednesday morning.
IN PICTURES: Students from the Ulster University Coleraine campus celebrate graduation ceremonies

Students from the Ulster University Coleraine campus donned gowns and mortarboards to celebrate their graduation ceremonies on Wednesday (December 13) in the Diamond Hall on campus.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT

The awards handed out on the day were: Doctoral College, Faculty of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Communication and Media, School of Education, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, School of Geography and Environmental Sciences, School of Biomedical Sciences, Global Online Education, Ulster University Business School, Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and School of Psychology.

John McCaffrey from Cookstown, Wiktor Skrzypczak from Leeds, Adam Brewster from Coleraine and Jacob McAllister from Donaghadee graduate with BSC (Hons) in Optometry from the Ulster University Coleraine at the Graduation Winter Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Amy Connolly from Galway graduates with Masters in Biomedical Science from the Ulster University Coleraine at the Graduation Winter Ceremony on Wednesday morning. Amy gets a kiss from her mum Paula Connolly.

Mine Murphy from Dublin and Blair Delaney from Carlow graduate with a Masters in Biomedical Science from the Ulster University Coleraine at the Graduation Winter Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Flavia Gouveia

