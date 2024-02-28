SkillBuild NI is the largest multi-trade competition in the UK for young students and apprentices. The joinery, carpentry, cabinet making, plumbing and electrical installation competitions were all held at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, while the brickwork competition was held at the Farm Lodge campus in Ballymena.

The inter-campus heats of are the first stage of a journey that could take talented young apprentices and trainees all the way to the UK national finals later this year. The top competitors in each skill category could qualify for the Northern Ireland regional heats in South West College, May 2024 with an opportunity to represent Northern Ireland at

WorldSkills UK finals in November.

Apprentices from Mivan had a clean sweep in the Joinery category with Charlie Fleck from Broughshane, Andrew Mackenzie, Ballymena and Jamie Matthews from Ballyclare placed in first, second and third place respectively.

The other category winners were:

Carpentry: 1st Jeremiasz Guzik, Coleraine (Whiterock Log Cabins); 2nd, Joseph Wylie, Ballymena (James Wylie); 3rd, Jonas Lear, Ballymoney (Whiterock Log Cabins).

Cabinet Making: 1st, John Cross, Ballynure (John Cross Sen); 2nd, Kyle Johnston, Glengormley (McCue); 3rd, Cody Fyffe, Belfast (McCue), all attend Newtownabbey campus.

Brickwork: 1st, Lewis Vance, Antrim (David Patterson); 2 nd Pawel Cedrzynski, Rasharkin (O’Connor Scaffolding); 3rd, Cameron Fitzpatrick (Antrim).

Electrical Installation: 1st Kyle Highlands, Limavady (M&M Electrical); 2nd Ross Nicholl, Coleraine (AC Electrical); and 3rd, Quillan Reid, Dunloy (Nevin Electrical).

Plumbing: Joint 1st , Ewan Hood, Antrim (BSH) and Morgan Finney, Newtownabbey (Hanna Mechanical), 3rd, Luis Finlay, Newtownabbey (LM Services).

