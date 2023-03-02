Register
Coltan aged 8 from Bushvalley Primary School, Stranocum, came first in the World Book Day competition dressed as Prince Harry
In pictures: World Book Day around Coleraine and Ballymoney

Welcome to the wonderful world of books!

By Una Culkin
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:25pm

Thursday, March 2 was World Book Day and children from the Causeway Coast and Glens area certainly embraced it.

World Book Day was created to celebrate books and reading. The focus is on encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure. The aim is for children to be able to get together and share a love of reading.

This year the theme is' Your' World Book Day.

Here’s a selection of some of our young readers...

The gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde who blew up into a blueberry in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory

Faith Morrow at Sandelford School dressed up as Buzz Lightyear

Miss Chatterbox from the Little Miss series. Sarah Croxford, Primary 6, Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School.

