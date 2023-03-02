In pictures: World Book Day around Coleraine and Ballymoney
Welcome to the wonderful world of books!
By Una Culkin
Thursday, March 2 was World Book Day and children from the Causeway Coast and Glens area certainly embraced it.
World Book Day was created to celebrate books and reading. The focus is on encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure. The aim is for children to be able to get together and share a love of reading.
This year the theme is' Your' World Book Day.
Here’s a selection of some of our young readers...
