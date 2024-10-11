‘Inspirational’ Carrickfergus teenager seeking East Antrim votes for seat on UK Youth Parliament

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:12 BST
A Carrickfergus teenager is seeking the support of her peers as she bids to secure a UK Youth Parliament seat.

Emma Papaconstantinou (14) has been selected as one of 80 candidates across Northern Ireland. The Belfast High School pupil is hoping to represent the East Antrim constituency, with the election ballot live until October 17.

Emma’s family is calling on the community to help her secure as many votes as possible in this poll.

In a statement, they explained the former Model Primary School pupil’s “passion for politics and social justice is evident in her active involvement as a Cruse ambassador, where she works on youth bereavement policies, and as a participant in the #iWill social action movement and Volunteer Now”.

Emma Papaconstantinou is seeking to represent East Antrim at the UK Youth Parliament. Photo: submitted
Emma Papaconstantinou is seeking to represent East Antrim at the UK Youth Parliament. Photo: submitted

"Her commitment to making a difference has already seen her work with Marie Curie and the NI Youth Assembly.

“Emma has a track record of success in public speaking and debate competitions, and now hopes to represent her constituency on the national stage.”

If elected, Emma will attend the UK Youth Parliament annual conference at Warwick University. Voting is at http://www.mi-vote.com/secure, but a unique code is required, which is available through Belfast High School. People aged 11-18 can request one at [email protected] .

Meanwhile, East Antrim DUP MLA, Cheryl Brownlee has expressed her support for Emma.

Cheryl said: “Emma is an outstanding young leader and an inspiration to many in our community. I urge everyone to take a moment to cast their vote and support Emma in her bid for the UK Youth Parliament.

"Her passion and dedication will undoubtedly make East Antrim proud. I wish her all the success in the upcoming election.”

