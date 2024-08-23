Integrated College Glengormley GCSE success

Year 11 and 12 students from Integrated College Glengormley arrived early to pick up the rewards for their hard work.

There was great anticipation and anxiety in the hall, but this soon turned to joy for many students who picked up some fastastic results.

Prinicipal Ricky Massey prasied the acheivements of the ICG pupils and commented "I am thrilled to see so many students with smiles today.

"Many of our students will go on to apprenticeships, FE and some will come back to study for A Levels.

"I look forward to the future when some of these students will return to help enthuse and motivate the next generation about the importance of education."

